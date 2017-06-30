WBO says it will re-score Pacquiao-Horn fight, result stands
The World Boxing Organization will re-score the Manny Pacquiao-Jeff Horn welterweight title fight because of the contentious unanimous decision awarded to the Australian challenger, but there is no plan to change the result. The WBO was responding to a Philippines government department's request to review the fight after Pacquiao said the decision against him Sunday was unfair.
