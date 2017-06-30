WBC Provides Diamond Belts For World ...

WBC Provides Diamond Belts For World Boxing Super Series

Read more: Boxing Scene

The World Boxing Council will honour the World Boxing Super Series by awarding its prestigious WBC Diamond Belt for both the Cruiserweight as well as the Super-Middleweight tournament. As of today, the inaugural season of the revolutionary bracket-style elimination tournament already features five world champions and three former champions as well as three rising contenders, which has led to an outcry of media and fan approval.

Chicago, IL

