Trouble looms for streamers of Jeff Horn fight
FOXTEL customers coughed up $59.95 apiece to watch the blockbuster fight between Manny Pacquiao and Jeff Horn. Others got to see it for free.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mercury.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez
|May '17
|TooPhart
|2
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|Mar '17
|Onus Pharter
|2
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|Mar '17
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|Mar '17
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb '17
|Getspharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC