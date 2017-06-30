'The kind of person everyone liked': Friends pay tribute to murdered Islington boxer Mahad Ali
Devastated friends have paid tribute to "lovely" Mahad Ali, an aspiring Islington boxer who was stabbed to death on Thursday. The former Highbury Grove School pupil was said to have been stabbed multiple times in the chest after being set upon by a gang of armed attackers.
