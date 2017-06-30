Pacquiao loses WBO welterweight title on points to Horn

Jeff Horn of Australia celebrates after beating Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines during their WBO World Welterweight title fight in Brisbane, Australia, Sunday, July 2, 2017. Pacquiao lost his WBO welterweight world title to Horn in a stunning, unanimous points decision in a Sunday afternoon bout billed as the Battle of Brisbane in front of more than 50,000 people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.