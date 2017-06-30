Pacquiao backs calls for review after loss

Filipino boxer and politician Manny Pacquiao has backed calls for a review into the officiating of Sunday's title fight loss to Australia's Jeff Horn. Three days after his upset loss, Pacquiao released a statement in his capacity as a Philippines Senator, backing calls from the country's Games and Amusement Board for a review by the World Boxing Organization into the refereeing and judging of the contest.

