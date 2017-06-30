Karo Murat Shocks Dominic Boesel To Capture EBU Title
Ballsport Arena in Dresden, Germany - Karo Murat is right back in the mix after scoring an upset eleventh round stoppage over previously undefeated Dominic Boesel to capture the light heavyweight European title. Boesel was highly ranked under the WBO, WBA and IBF.
