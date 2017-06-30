Juergen Braehmer Joins World Boxing Super Series

The World Boxing Super Series is delighted to announce that former WBA & WBO Light Heavyweight Champion Juergen Braehmer will be coming down in weight to participate in the inaugural season of the World Boxing Super Series, joining WBA Super World Champion George Groves as well as undefeated challengers Erik Skoglund and Jamie Cox in the super-middleweight competition. The remaining four participants will be unveiled in the next days, with all eight fighters coming face-to-face at the Draft Gala next Saturday to hand-pick their quarter-final opponents.

