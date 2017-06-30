Joshua keen on Klitschko rematch, will fight Pulev otherwise
IBF, WBA and IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua says he is eager for a rematch with Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko after April's thrilling bout but will face Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev if Klitschko decides to retire.h Britain Boxing - Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko IBF, IBO & WBA Super World Heavyweight Title's - Wembley Stadium, London, England - 29/4/17 Anthony Joshua with Wladimir Klitschko after the fight Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Couldridge Livepic EDITORIAL USE ONLY.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez
|May '17
|TooPhart
|2
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|Mar '17
|Onus Pharter
|2
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|Mar '17
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|Mar '17
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb '17
|Getspharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC