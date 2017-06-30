Joshua keen on Klitschko rematch, will fight Pulev otherwise

IBF, WBA and IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua says he is eager for a rematch with Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko after April's thrilling bout but will face Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev if Klitschko decides to retire.h Britain Boxing - Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko IBF, IBO & WBA Super World Heavyweight Title's - Wembley Stadium, London, England - 29/4/17 Anthony Joshua with Wladimir Klitschko after the fight Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Couldridge Livepic EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

