Jeff Horn scores controversial decision upset of Manny Pacquiao, to take welterweight belt
Jeff Horn, the Australian former school teacher fighting in his hometown of Brisbane, won a controversial unanimous decision over Manny Pacquiao. Jeff Horn scores controversial decision upset of Manny Pacquiao, to take welterweight belt Jeff Horn, the Australian former school teacher fighting in his hometown of Brisbane, won a controversial unanimous decision over Manny Pacquiao.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Franklin.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez
|May '17
|TooPhart
|2
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|Mar '17
|Onus Pharter
|2
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|Mar '17
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|Mar '17
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb '17
|Getspharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC