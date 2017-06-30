Ice Cube: Big3 open to moving venue f...

Ice Cube: Big3 open to moving venue for Mayweather fight

In this Jan. 11, 2017, file photo, entertainer Ice Cube, right, announces the launch of the Big3 professional basketball league as former NBA player and players union deputy Roger Mason, left, looks on, in New York. Ice Cube says his Big3 basketball league is open to moving its championship game to another arena in Las Vegas to make way for Floyd Mayweather's boxing match against Conor McGregor.

