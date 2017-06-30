Horn's camp takes aim at 'loudmouth' Atlas

JEFF Horn's camp has welcomed a rescoring of his controversial win over Manny Pacquiao by five independent judges, but promoter Dean Lonergan has lashed out at commentator Teddy Atlas by threatening to scupper a rematch if he is involved in the broadcast. Atlas was the most vocal critic of the judges scoring the bout 117-111, 115-113 and 115-113 to Horn, ensuring the Australian claimed Pacquiao's WBO welterweight title in one of the most stunning upsets in boxing history last Sunday.

