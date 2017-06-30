Horn's camp takes aim at 'loudmouth' ...

Horn's camp takes aim at 'loudmouth' Atlas

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Mercury

JEFF Horn's camp has welcomed a rescoring of his controversial win over Manny Pacquiao by five independent judges, but promoter Dean Lonergan has lashed out at commentator Teddy Atlas by threatening to scupper a rematch if he is involved in the broadcast. Atlas was the most vocal critic of the judges scoring the bout 117-111, 115-113 and 115-113 to Horn, ensuring the Australian claimed Pacquiao's WBO welterweight title in one of the most stunning upsets in boxing history last Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mercury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez May '17 TooPhart 2
News No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ... Mar '17 Onus Pharter 2
News 5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ... Mar '17 Things Phart 1
News Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh... Mar '17 Drag Phart 1
Poll How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08) Feb '17 JohnWilkinson 156
News Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16) Feb '17 OnPhartce 9
News NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot? Feb '17 Getspharts 2
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pakistan
  3. Sudan
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,834 • Total comments across all topics: 282,322,553

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC