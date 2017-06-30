Horn reflects on shock win over Pacquiao

Horn reflects on shock win over Pacquiao

13 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Manny Pacquiao had already left town without saying much, even as criticism of the referee in the WBO welterweight world title fight and the judges who awarded a unanimous points decision to a previously almost anonymous Jeff Horn was still pouring in on social media. The 29-year-old Horn, a former schoolteacher who was given almost no hope of beating the 11-time world champion, was feted by fans and politicians in his hometown on Monday and didn't care too much about criticism -- which started in a TV interview as soon as he left the ring on Sunday after the Battle of Brisbane.

Chicago, IL

