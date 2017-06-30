Horn reflects on shock win over Pacquiao
Manny Pacquiao had already left town without saying much, even as criticism of the referee in the WBO welterweight world title fight and the judges who awarded a unanimous points decision to a previously almost anonymous Jeff Horn was still pouring in on social media. The 29-year-old Horn, a former schoolteacher who was given almost no hope of beating the 11-time world champion, was feted by fans and politicians in his hometown on Monday and didn't care too much about criticism -- which started in a TV interview as soon as he left the ring on Sunday after the Battle of Brisbane.
