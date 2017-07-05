ESPN to Exclusively Air Two Top Rank Championship Fights This August

Two-division world champions VASYL LOMACHENKO and TERENCE "Bud" CRAWFORD return to the ring in August, in separate world championship events on ESPN. Lomachenko will defend his World Boxing Organization junior lightweight world title against two-time world title challenger and top-10 contender MIGUEL "Escorpin" MARRIAGA, Saturday, August 5, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

