Erik Morales Felt Pacquiao Lacked Conditioning, A Game Plan
Former three division world champion Erik Morales, who had a thrilling trilogy series with Manny Pacquiao, felt the Filipino boxer - at least on Saturday night - was only a shell of the fighter who captured eight divisional titles. Morales, who handed Pacquiao a decision loss before losing the next bouts in their series by knockout, did not like what he saw.
