Cowboys LB Damien Wilson arrested on aggravated assault with deadly weapon charge
Cowboys LB Damien Wilson arrested on aggravated assault with deadly weapon charge Damien Wilson has played two seasons with the Cowboys after being a fourth-round draft pick in 2015. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2upGTDP Wilson was arrested near the location of the city's Fourth of July celebration, but police had not released details on the circumstances leading up to the arrest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez
|May '17
|TooPhart
|2
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|Mar '17
|Onus Pharter
|2
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|Mar '17
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|Mar '17
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb '17
|Getspharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC