Conor McGregor honing boxing skills ahead of Floyd Mayweather showdown

Conor McGregor has posted photos on social media of him landing blows on a sparring partner during training for his lucrative showdown with Floyd Mayweather. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/sport/boxing/article35889671.ece/edb8b/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-e42e2055-6f25-4aa6-829c-24651ff02f4b_I1.jpg Conor McGregor has posted photos on social media of him landing blows on a sparring partner during training for his lucrative showdown with Floyd Mayweather.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.