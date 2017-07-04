Boxing great praises 'pig' Jeff Horn for bullying and 'disrespecting' Manny Pacquiao
Australian boxing great Danny Green has praised Jeff Horn for being able to stand up to Manny Pacquiao and put aside the eight-weight world champion's legendary status. Horn pulled off a stunning upset in Brisbane last Saturday when he won an unanimous decision over the legendary welterweight to take the WBO title.
