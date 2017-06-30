Bowyn Morgan must win in Christchurch...

Bowyn Morgan must win in Christchurch to secure Singapore title shot

18 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

His two belts are not on the line but Bowyn Morgan knows just how much is at stake when he fights in Christchurch on Friday night. The national welterweight and IBO Oceania super welterweight champion is determined not to let his guard down in a tricky fight where a loss would see him squander a likely fight in Singapore.

