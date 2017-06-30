Barry McGuigan tips Josh Taylor to take over from fellow Scot Ricky Burns
Barry McGuigan believes Josh Taylor is ready to take Ricky Burns' crown and declare himself the king of Scottish boxing. The hotly-tipped Edinburgh fighter is shaping up for his biggest test yet when he takes on London light-welterweight prospect Ohara Davies at Glasgow 's Braehead Arena on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez
|May '17
|TooPhart
|2
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|Mar '17
|Onus Pharter
|2
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|Mar '17
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|Mar '17
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb '17
|Getspharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC