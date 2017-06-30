Ancajas Stops Kinoshita With Body Sho...

Ancajas Stops Kinoshita With Body Shot in 7th Round in Brisbane

Jerwin Ancajas did Manny Pacquiao proud prior to Pacquiao's fight against Jeff Horn on Sunday afternoon in Brisbane, Australia. The Filipino southpaw, who is promoted by Pacquiao, stopped Japan's Teiru Kinoshita with a perfectly placed body shot in the seventh round to retain his IBF world super flyweight at Suncorp Stadium.

