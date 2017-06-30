Zou Shiming celebrates his victory over Thailand's Prasitak Phaprom...
China's world champion Zou Shiming has become his own man, taking the drastic step of promoting his latest fight on his own in a move that has infuriated his long-time business partners. Zou will return to the ring later this month to make his first world title defence since lifting the WBO flyweight belt in Las Vegas last November, but he won't be joined by leading boxing promoter, Top Rank, or his long-time sports management partner, Seca.
