Yunier Dorticos Signs On For World Boxing Super Series

Undefeated WBA Cruiserweight Titlist Dorticos signs up for Muhammad Ali Trophy as fourth World Champion joins World Boxing Super Series The World Boxing Super Series is delighted to announce that undefeated WBA Cruiserweight World Champion Yunier Dorticos has signed up for the Muhammad Ali Trophy, The Greatest Prize in Boxing. The 31-year-old Cuban joins a star-studded tournament line-up that that already features IBF Champion Murat Gassiev , WBC Champion Mairis Briedis and former IBF / WBC Champion & IBF top-ranked challenger Krzysztof Wlodarczyk in the cruiserweight competition as well as WBA Super Champion George Groves in the super-middleweight competition.

