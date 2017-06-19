Your chance to see the fight of the century live

Manny Pacquiao has won eight world titles making him one of the most successful fighters to have ever fought in Australia. IT'S being labelled the fight of the century and now you and a friend could be at Suncorp Stadium to see the Battle of Brisbane on Sunday, July 2. Thanks to Main Event and Foxtel, we have a double pass to give away to see former Brisbane schoolteacher Jeff Horn take on eight-time world champion and all-time boxing great Manny Pacquiao at the home of Queensland sport.

