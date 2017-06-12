World's Most Anticipated Boxing Match May Be Around The Corner
The highly anticipated fight between famous boxers Floyd Mayweather and Connor McGregor may end up happening after a date leaked online showed that a "boxing event" is scheduled in Las Vegas for August 26. Mayweather and McGregor have been teasing this matchup for two years now. The timeline for this mega-fight since McGregor voiced his approval on the Conan O'Brien show in 2015 shows countless soundbites and jabs that have progressively built anticipation.
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez
|May '17
|TooPhart
|2
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|Mar '17
|Onus Pharter
|2
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|Mar '17
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|Mar '17
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb '17
|Getspharts
|2
