World's Most Anticipated Boxing Match May Be Around The Corner

22 hrs ago

The highly anticipated fight between famous boxers Floyd Mayweather and Connor McGregor may end up happening after a date leaked online showed that a "boxing event" is scheduled in Las Vegas for August 26. Mayweather and McGregor have been teasing this matchup for two years now. The timeline for this mega-fight since McGregor voiced his approval on the Conan O'Brien show in 2015 shows countless soundbites and jabs that have progressively built anticipation.

