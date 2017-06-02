Why boxing can survive a Mayweather-McGregor dud
Oscar De La Hoya took to Facebook recently to offer his disdain for the proposed fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor, suggesting boxing "might never recover" from what he called "a farce." UFC president Dana White this week questioned De La Hoya's motives for calling a boycott of the proposed pay-per-view bout.
