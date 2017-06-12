Whicker: Andre Ward stops Kovalev in the 8th

Andre Ward finished Sergey Kovalev in the eighth round of their light-heavyweight rematch at Mandalay Bay Events Center on Saturday night, keeping three belts and raising his record to 32-0 with his 16th knockout. The two were staging a tense, tactical fight until Ward popped Kovalev with a left at the beltline, which seemed to stun the former champion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.