Ward-Kovalev overshadowed by Mayweather-McGregor announcement
Andre Ward and Sergey Kovalev have a title fight Saturday, but it's been eclipsed by the sudden announcement of Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor. Ward-Kovalev overshadowed by Mayweather-McGregor announcement Andre Ward and Sergey Kovalev have a title fight Saturday, but it's been eclipsed by the sudden announcement of Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor.
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez
|May '17
|TooPhart
|2
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|Mar '17
|Onus Pharter
|2
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|Mar '17
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|Mar '17
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb '17
|Getspharts
|2
