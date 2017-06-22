VIDEO | Boxing promoter Lou DiBella on Oscar De La Hoya's...

While the masses will be tuning into the Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor boxing match, there are some that are totally against the money fight being put together. Oscar De La Hoya, the boxing legend who is now promoting boxing events has been very vocal about how the wild matchup between the undefeated great in Mayweather and the current UFC lightweight champion is bad for the sport of boxing.

