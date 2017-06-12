US Embassy denies advising Mayweather...

US Embassy denies advising Mayweather against Ghana trip

19 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

The US Embassy in Ghana has denied claims by Ningo Prampram MP, Sam Nartey George, that boxer Floyd Mayweather cancelled his trip to Accra based on advise of "insecurity" offered 'The Money Man' by the mission. Mr Nartey George had said on his Facebook page that the lack of security in Ghana had put fear in Ghanaians and foreign nationals, a situation that led to cancellation of the American boxer's June 16 trip.

