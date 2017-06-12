US Embassy denies advising Mayweather against Ghana trip
The US Embassy in Ghana has denied claims by Ningo Prampram MP, Sam Nartey George, that boxer Floyd Mayweather cancelled his trip to Accra based on advise of "insecurity" offered 'The Money Man' by the mission. Mr Nartey George had said on his Facebook page that the lack of security in Ghana had put fear in Ghanaians and foreign nationals, a situation that led to cancellation of the American boxer's June 16 trip.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez
|May '17
|TooPhart
|2
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|Mar '17
|Onus Pharter
|2
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|Mar '17
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|Mar '17
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb '17
|Getspharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC