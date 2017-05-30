Undefeated Golden Boy Prospects Enter the Thorny Belasco Theater
Deep in downtown Los Angeles near the fashion district where thousands look for deals and new styles, Golden Boy Promotions has been doing something similar with prizefighters. A small but powerful cast of hard-hitting prospects led by Santa Ana's Alexis Rocha enter the ornate and colorful Belasco Theater on Friday June 2. The Golden Boy Promotions card will be televised on Estrella TV and streamed on RingTV.Live.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sweet Science.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez
|May 13
|TooPhart
|2
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|Mar '17
|Onus Pharter
|2
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|Mar '17
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|Mar '17
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb '17
|Getspharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC