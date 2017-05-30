Undefeated Golden Boy Prospects Enter...

Undefeated Golden Boy Prospects Enter the Thorny Belasco Theater

Deep in downtown Los Angeles near the fashion district where thousands look for deals and new styles, Golden Boy Promotions has been doing something similar with prizefighters. A small but powerful cast of hard-hitting prospects led by Santa Ana's Alexis Rocha enter the ornate and colorful Belasco Theater on Friday June 2. The Golden Boy Promotions card will be televised on Estrella TV and streamed on RingTV.Live.

