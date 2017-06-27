Tyson Fury says Conor McGregor will knock out Floyd Mayweather

Tyson Fury, former heavyweight champion and undefeated British boxer, told IFL TV on Monday that McGregor will knock out Floyd Mayweather--quickly, too-- in the highly anticipated fight in Las Vegas on Aug. 26. "I think McGregor will knock him out inside the first 35 seconds like he did to Jose Aldo, to be honest," Fury said. "I think McGregor will do him in one round.

