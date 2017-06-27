Tyson Fury says Conor McGregor will knock out Floyd Mayweather
Tyson Fury, former heavyweight champion and undefeated British boxer, told IFL TV on Monday that McGregor will knock out Floyd Mayweather--quickly, too-- in the highly anticipated fight in Las Vegas on Aug. 26. "I think McGregor will knock him out inside the first 35 seconds like he did to Jose Aldo, to be honest," Fury said. "I think McGregor will do him in one round.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez
|May '17
|TooPhart
|2
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|Mar '17
|Onus Pharter
|2
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|Mar '17
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|Mar '17
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb '17
|Getspharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC