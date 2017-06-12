Tyson Fury BLASTS Anthony Joshua after month-long social media hiatus ...

The Gypsy King returned from a month-long hiatus with a message for his followers laying into Joshua after the 27-year-old called on Fury to return to boxing for an eagerly-anticipated super-fight. Fury, who beat Wladimir Klitschko in his last fight in November 2015 to snatch the IBF, WBA, WBO, IBO and lineal heavyweight titles, appeared irate at boxing chiefs' decision to grant Joshua an extension to defend his IBF belt later this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.