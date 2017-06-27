The NSAC Overturns the Verdict in the Rigondeaux-Flores Fight
On Saturday, June 17, Guillermo Rigondeaux defended his WBA 122-pound world title against Moises Flores in the chief undercard bout on the show headlined by the rematch between Andre Ward and Sergey Kovalev. Rigondeaux was credited with winning by KO 1, but there was some doubt as to whether the knockout punch was legal.
