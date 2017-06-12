The International Boxing Hall of Fame...

The International Boxing Hall of Fame: Not High on my Bucket List

The 28th annual Hall of Fame Induction Weekend at the International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota, NY, wrapped up Sunday, June 11. I can't say that everyone had a grand time because I wasn't there - I've never been there - but I've yet to meet a boxing fan who went there and wasn't keen to go back again. That being said, the IBHOF adheres to certain practices that this reporter finds off-putting.

