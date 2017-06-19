Teerachai hopeful of title shot

Teerachai Sitmorseng will get a shot at the WBA welterweight title if he beats Tanzania's Ramadhani Shauri in Rayong next month, his handlers said yesterday. The 25-year-old Thai will fight Shauri in an elimination bout in Rayong on July 14, said promoter Niwat Laosuwanwat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.