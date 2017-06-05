Stipe Miocic reiterates interest in A...

Stipe Miocic reiterates interest in Anthony Joshua boxing match - 'It would be a great fight'

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: MMA Mania

Ultimate Fighting Championship fighters calling out professional boxers continues to be a thing, despite all signs pointing to it being a bad idea for the mixed martial artists involved. We've all heard the hype surrounding a Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather fight, and Jimi Manuwa continues to insist UFC is going to let him fight David Haye sometime in the future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez May 13 TooPhart 2
News No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ... Mar '17 Onus Pharter 2
News 5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ... Mar '17 Things Phart 1
News Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh... Mar '17 Drag Phart 1
Poll How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08) Feb '17 JohnWilkinson 156
News Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16) Feb '17 OnPhartce 9
News NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot? Feb '17 Getspharts 2
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,811 • Total comments across all topics: 281,579,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC