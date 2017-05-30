Spence: Pacquiao Would Fight Me, Arum Probably Won't Want It
The new IBF welterweight champion isn't so sure, though, that Pacquiao's handlers would welcome that 147-pound championship unification fight. The 27-year-old Spence figures they'll want to keep Pacquiao away from him because the Filipino superstar is 39 and far removed from his physical prime.
