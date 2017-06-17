Simmons Says: Mayweather-McGregor isn...

Simmons Says: Mayweather-McGregor isn't a fight, it's a circus

There is really only one reason why the ridiculous spectacle that is Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor has finally been arranged: There was too much money for everyone not to make this apparent fight happen. The buildup will be all freak show to the Aug. 26 date in Las Vegas and we know this much.

