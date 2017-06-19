SHO's Espinoza: Broner-Garcia is Biggest Non-PPV Fight of Summer

New York- As of late, all has been going right for Stephen Espinoza, the Executive Vice President and General Manager of Showtime Sports. In 2017 - Showtime has consistently put on even fights, the ShoBox platform has delivered, and just this past week they officially announced what will likely be the biggest pay-per-view event of the year, when Floyd Mayweather Jr. will return to the sport in a boxing match against Conor McGregor.

