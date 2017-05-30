Ryabinsky To Step Back, Vadim Kornilo...

Ryabinsky To Step Back, Vadim Kornilov To Head 'World of Boxing'

6 hrs ago Read more: Boxing Scene

Andrei Ryabinsky, the head of the promotional company "World of Boxing," will continue to fund boxing, but his day to day functions will now be handled by manager Vadim Kornilov. Ryabinsky announced the move at a news conference.

Chicago, IL

