Ryabinsky To Step Back, Vadim Kornilov To Head 'World of Boxing'
Andrei Ryabinsky, the head of the promotional company "World of Boxing," will continue to fund boxing, but his day to day functions will now be handled by manager Vadim Kornilov. Ryabinsky announced the move at a news conference.
