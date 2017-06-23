Robert Whittaker preparing for UFC interim title shot after turning life around

Australian mixed martial arts star Robert Whittaker credits a significant re-evaluation of his life for the incredible run of form that has led him to the biggest fight of his career and a shot at the UFC interim middleweight belt. Whittaker has won his last seven fights in a streak that dates back to June 2014 and has worked his way up the highly competitive middleweight division to earn himself a co-headline fight at UFC 213 on July 8 in Las Vegas against the formidable Cuban Yoel Romero.

