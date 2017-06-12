Rigondeaux vs. Flores - LIVE BoxingScene Scorecard

Roc Nation Sports, Main Events, Andre Ward Promotions and Krusher Promotions are pleased to announce the highly anticipated rematch between the unified Light Heavyweight Champion of the World, Andre "SOG" Ward and former title holder Sergey "Krusher" Kovalev . Ward vs. Kovalev II "No Excuses" will take place Saturday, June 17 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.

