Remember, the 1971 Lions lost their first match to Queensland and...
Jet-lag meant Warren Gatland's men sleepwalked their way through their first game, but some of the negative hysteria is premature Mike Tyson's build-up to his world heavyweight boxing title date with Buster Douglas remains the benchmark for anyone interested in how not to prepare for a sporting contest. The previously unbeaten Tyson didn't watch any videos of the 42-1 underdog he was due to face; he barely trained beforehand, barring a few sparring sessions in which he was given the runaround by his partner Greg Page.
