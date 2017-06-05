Randy Caballero Injures Right Ankle, Withdraws From ESPN Bout

Undefeated NABF Super Bantamweight Champion Randy "El Matador" Caballero has sustained an injury to his right ankle in training camp and regretfully has been forced to withdraw from his upcoming 10-round, headlining bout and first title defense against Oscar " El Jaguar" Negrete for the June 30 edition of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN. "I want to apologize to my opponent, Oscar Negrete, and to all my fans who really wanted to watch this fight," said Randy Caballero.

