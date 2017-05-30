Quick Results from Montreal: Stevenson Destroys Fonfara

The first meeting between Adonis Stevenson and Andrzej Fonfara was staged at Montreal's Bell Centre on May 24, 2014. Stevenson won a wide decision, prevailing by 5 points on two of the scorecards and by 7 points on the other, but Fonfara, who was then looked upon as nothing more than a fringe contender, won legions of new fans with his gritty performance.

