Quade's attack on keyboard warriors
QUADE Cooper has come out swinging at keyboard warriors who throw barbs at the care factor within the Wallabies with no idea of the hard slog being put in. The long-time Wallaby said on Tuesday he found inspiration in boxing underdog Jeff Horn yet had only scorn for cheap snipes from rugby's armchair critics.
