Pacquiao looks beyond Horn, has Mayweather rematch in mind

While Manny Pacquiao's upcoming fight with unheralded Australian Jeff Horn is a world away from his blockbuster bouts against Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Oscar De La Hoya, the 'Battle of Brisbane' may help return the Filipino to pay-per-view royalty. Pacquiao, one of the finest boxers of his generation, was defeated by Mayweather in an unanimous points decision in Las Vegas two years ago but the 38-year-old wants another shot at the American.

