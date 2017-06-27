Pacquiao going big, or going bust in the Battle of Brisbane

Freddie Roach is ready to narrow down Manny Pacquiao's options following the WBO welterweight championship fight against Jeff Horn: Think about another shot at Floyd Mayweather, or think about retirement. The 11-time world champion is putting his WBO belt on the line Sunday against the 29-year-old Australian, a school teacher who is in the biggest bout of his professional career.

