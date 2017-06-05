Pacquiao camp moves to GenSan as figh...

Pacquiao camp moves to GenSan as fight draws closer

Read more: ABS-CBN News

With less than a month to go before fight night, Manny Pacquiao's Manila training camp comes to a close and they head to the Filipino boxing legend's hometown of General Santos City for the remainder of camp. At this point in camp, Pacquiao's head trainer Freddier Roach says that pacing is essential in order for the champion to peak correctly for his upcoming WBO welterweight title defense against Australia's Jeff Horn.

