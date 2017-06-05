Pacquiao camp moves to GenSan as fight draws closer
With less than a month to go before fight night, Manny Pacquiao's Manila training camp comes to a close and they head to the Filipino boxing legend's hometown of General Santos City for the remainder of camp. At this point in camp, Pacquiao's head trainer Freddier Roach says that pacing is essential in order for the champion to peak correctly for his upcoming WBO welterweight title defense against Australia's Jeff Horn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABS-CBN News.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez
|May 13
|TooPhart
|2
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|Mar '17
|Onus Pharter
|2
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|Mar '17
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|Mar '17
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb '17
|Getspharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC